    22 Push Ups

    22 Push Ups

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Photo by Dale Davis 

    Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi, Texas

    Chief Hospital Corpsman Koleea Flagg, the Command Suicide Prevention Coordinator at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Corpus Christi speaks to Sailors, Marines and civilian base employees about suicide prevention resources offered at Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi before participating in the 22 Push Up Challenge. The event, hosted by NAS Corpus Christi’s Morale Welfare and Recreation department, aims to raise awareness for and bring an end to the growing number of veteran suicides.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 16:00
    Photo ID: 6420030
    VIRIN: 201110-N-VM142-001
    Resolution: 2147x1328
    Size: 948.72 KB
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22 Push Ups, by Dale Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Military Health System
    Navy Medicine
    PTSD
    Suicide Awareness
    NAS Corpus Christi
    Defense Health Agency
    Veteran Suicide
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Corpus Christi
    22 Push Up Challenge

