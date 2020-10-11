22 Push Ups

Chief Hospital Corpsman Koleea Flagg, the Command Suicide Prevention Coordinator at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Corpus Christi speaks to Sailors, Marines and civilian base employees about suicide prevention resources offered at Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi before participating in the 22 Push Up Challenge. The event, hosted by NAS Corpus Christi’s Morale Welfare and Recreation department, aims to raise awareness for and bring an end to the growing number of veteran suicides.

