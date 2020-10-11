Fort Drum's Outdoor Recreation staff hosted an open house Nov. 10 to showcase their arsenal of winter equipment and talk with community members about winter recreation activities. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 14:33
|Photo ID:
|6419791
|VIRIN:
|201110-A-XX986-002
|Resolution:
|1856x2784
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fort Drum Outdoor Recreation hosts open house to highlight winter activities in the North Country [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum Outdoor Recreation hosts open house to highlight winter activities in the North Country
LEAVE A COMMENT