Roseburg VA opens Women Veterans’ waiting room at Eugene HCC – Drive Thru Baby Shower a success

Team members with the Roseburg VA Health Care System gather for the official opening of a Women Veterans waiting room at the Eugene VA Health Care Center, Nov. 6, 2020. The opening was part of a week of Women Veterans-centric events, which included a Drive Thru Baby Shower in Eugene and at the Roseburg campus. The shower was hosted as a drive thru due to RVAHCS’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The waiting room is a much-needed addition to the HCC to meet the needs of Women Veterans, the fastest growing population in the Veteran community. The RVAHCS Women Veterans Health Care team provides a host of services to meet the specific needs of Women Veterans, including gynecological and breast health, infertility and genetic testing, and menopausal care. Women Veterans interested in more information about the services the RVAHCS Women Veterans Health Care team offers can call 541-440-1000, Ext. 41326. (Official RVAHCS Photo by Unknown/Released)

