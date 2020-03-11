Megan Trapp, center, received a Drive Thru Baby Shower sponsored by the Women Veterans Health Care team at the Roseburg VA Health Care Center on Nov. 3, 2020. Trapp, a former sailor, received several baby-related care items during the shower, which was hosted as a drive thru due to RVAHCS’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The shower was part of a week of events for the Women Veterans Health Care team, which saw the opening of a Women Veterans waiting room at the Eugene VA Health Care Center – the room is a much-needed addition to the HCC to meet the needs of Women Veterans, the fastest growing population in the Veteran community. The RVAHCS Women Veterans Health Care team provides a host of services to meet the specific needs of Women Veterans, including gynecological and breast health, infertility and genetic testing, and menopausal care. Women Veterans interested in more information about the services the RVAHCS Women Veterans Health Care team offers can call 541-440-1000, Ext. 41326. (Official RVAHCS Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2020 Date Posted: 11.10.2020 14:25 Photo ID: 6419740 VIRIN: 201103-O-PJ332-002 Resolution: 3197x2131 Size: 4.28 MB Location: ROSEBURG, OR, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Roseburg VA opens Women Veterans’ waiting room at Eugene HCC – Drive Thru Baby Shower a success [Image 3 of 3], by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.