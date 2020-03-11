Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Roseburg VA opens Women Veterans’ waiting room at Eugene HCC – Drive Thru Baby Shower a success [Image 1 of 3]

    Roseburg VA opens Women Veterans’ waiting room at Eugene HCC – Drive Thru Baby Shower a success

    ROSEBURG, OR, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Photo by T. T. Parish 

    Roseburg VA Health Care System

    Megan Trapp, center, received a Drive Thru Baby Shower sponsored by the Women Veterans Health Care team at the Roseburg VA Health Care Center on Nov. 3, 2020. Trapp, a former sailor, received several baby-related care items during the shower, which was hosted as a drive thru due to RVAHCS’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The shower was part of a week of events for the Women Veterans Health Care team, which saw the opening of a Women Veterans waiting room at the Eugene VA Health Care Center – the room is a much-needed addition to the HCC to meet the needs of Women Veterans, the fastest growing population in the Veteran community. The RVAHCS Women Veterans Health Care team provides a host of services to meet the specific needs of Women Veterans, including gynecological and breast health, infertility and genetic testing, and menopausal care. Women Veterans interested in more information about the services the RVAHCS Women Veterans Health Care team offers can call 541-440-1000, Ext. 41326. (Official RVAHCS Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 14:25
    Photo ID: 6419740
    VIRIN: 201103-O-PJ332-002
    Resolution: 3197x2131
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: ROSEBURG, OR, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roseburg VA opens Women Veterans’ waiting room at Eugene HCC – Drive Thru Baby Shower a success [Image 3 of 3], by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Roseburg VA opens Women Veterans’ waiting room at Eugene HCC – Drive Thru Baby Shower a success
    Roseburg VA opens Women Veterans’ waiting room at Eugene HCC – Drive Thru Baby Shower a success
    Roseburg VA opens Women Veterans’ waiting room at Eugene HCC – Drive Thru Baby Shower a success

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Roseburg VA opens Women Veterans&rsquo; waiting room at Eugene HCC &ndash; Drive Thru Baby Shower a success

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oregon
    health care
    benefits
    women Veterans
    Veterans
    Navy
    community
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Army
    Urgent Care
    Department of Veterans Affairs
    center of excellence
    Veterans Health Administration
    Roseburg VA Health Care System
    MISSION Act
    Southwestern Oregon
    Brookings VA Clinic
    North Bend VA Clinic
    Eugene VA Clinic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT