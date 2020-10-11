U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Maranda Dekorte, a graphics specialist with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, narrates the annual Wreath Laying Ceremony in honor of Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Thomas J. McHugh, third sergeant major of the Marine Corps at the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Nov. 10, 2020. Since Nov. 10, 1954, wreath-laying ceremonies honoring former Commandants and Sergeants Major have been conducted at their gravesites and other locations as a part of the Marine Corps Birthday tradition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ginnie Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2020 Date Posted: 11.10.2020 13:05 Photo ID: 6419586 VIRIN: 201110-M-CO135-1005 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 2.15 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCB Camp Lejeune honors 3rd SMMC, Sgt. Maj. Thomas J McHugh with annual Wreath Laying ceremony, by Cpl Ginnie Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.