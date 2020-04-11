Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 Trials New Technology to Support COVID Tracing Efforts

201104-N-PG340-1010 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Nov. 4, 2020) Lt. Cmdr. Todd Coursey, with Naval Sea Systems Command, issues a proximity tracker to Builder Constructionman Kory Johnson, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, onboard Naval Base Ventura County, California. The Seabees with NMCB-5 are piloting this innovative technology to help the Navy streamline COVID-19 contact tracing efforts. NMCB-5 is homeported in Port Hueneme, training for an upcoming deployment in the Indo-Pacific region to support U.S. and partner nations through high-quality construction and combat engineering. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher)

