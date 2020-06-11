Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Military Service: The Kind That Never Stops

    Military Service: The Kind That Never Stops

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    220th Public Affairs Detachment

    Former Army Specialist Courtney Reid, provides counseling to fellow veterans at her office in downtown Detroit, November 6, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 12:26
    Photo ID: 6419535
    VIRIN: 201106-A-XI766-368
    Resolution: 512x345
    Size: 37.05 KB
    Location: DETROIT, MI, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Service: The Kind That Never Stops, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Military Service: The Kind That Never Stops

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veteran
    Mental Health
    Veteran's Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT