MCB Camp Lejeune honors 3rd SMMC, Sgt. Maj. Thomas J McHugh with annual Wreath Laying ceremony

Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Thomas J. McHugh, third sergeant major of the Marine Corps, is honored during the annual Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Nov. 10, 2020. Since Nov. 10, 1954, wreath-laying ceremonies honoring former Commandants and Sergeants Major have been conducted at their gravesites or other places as a continuing part of the Marine Corps Birthday tradition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ginnie Lee)

