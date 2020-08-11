201108-N-TC847-1011 TROMSO, Norway (Nov. 8, 2020) Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), heave in storm lines in preparation to get underway, Nov. 8, 2020. Ross is currently on its 10th Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe (FDNF-E) patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christine Montgomery/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2020 Date Posted: 11.10.2020 11:13 Photo ID: 6419467 VIRIN: 201108-N-TC847-1011 Resolution: 4971x3712 Size: 1.78 MB Location: AT SEA Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ross (DDG 71) departs Tromso [Image 3 of 3], by SN Christine Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.