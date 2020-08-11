201108-N-TC847-1005 TROMSO, Norway (Nov. 8, 2020) Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), heave in storm lines in preparation to get underway, Nov. 8, 2020. Ross is currently on its 10th Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe (FDNF-E) patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christine Montgomery/released)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 11:13
|Photo ID:
|6419465
|VIRIN:
|201108-N-TC847-1005
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Ross (DDG 71) departs Tromso [Image 3 of 3], by SN Christine Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT