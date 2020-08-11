Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ross (DDG 71) departs Tromso [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Ross (DDG 71) departs Tromso

    AT SEA

    11.08.2020

    Photo by Seaman Christine Montgomery 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    201108-N-TC847-1005 TROMSO, Norway (Nov. 8, 2020) Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), heave in storm lines in preparation to get underway, Nov. 8, 2020. Ross is currently on its 10th Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe (FDNF-E) patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christine Montgomery/released)

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer
    USS Ross
    DDG 71
    Patrol 10
    Forward Deployed naval Forces-Europe

