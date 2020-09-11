Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group transits the Strait of Hormuz

    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group transits the Strait of Hormuz

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    11.09.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    201109-N-OW019-0044 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Nov. 9, 2020) The guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) conducts a scheduled transit of the Strait of Hormuz, Nov. 9. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three chokepoints critical to the free flow of global commerce. With Nimitz as the flagship, deployed strike group assets include staffs, ships and aircraft of Carrier Strike Group 11, Destroyer Squadron 9, USS Princeton (CG 59) and Carrier Air Wing 17. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 10:35
    Photo ID: 6419428
    VIRIN: 201109-N-OW019-0044
    Resolution: 5003x3335
    Size: 816.1 KB
    Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Carrier Strike Group transits the Strait of Hormuz, by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Transit
    USS Princeton
    Strait of Hormuz
    CSG 11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT