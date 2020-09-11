Nimitz Carrier Strike Group transits the Strait of Hormuz

201109-N-OW019-0044 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Nov. 9, 2020) The guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) conducts a scheduled transit of the Strait of Hormuz, Nov. 9. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three chokepoints critical to the free flow of global commerce. With Nimitz as the flagship, deployed strike group assets include staffs, ships and aircraft of Carrier Strike Group 11, Destroyer Squadron 9, USS Princeton (CG 59) and Carrier Air Wing 17. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums)

Date Taken: 11.09.2020 Date Posted: 11.10.2020 Photo by PO2 Logan Kellums