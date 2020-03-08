200803-N-KY668-1038 NORWEGIAN SEA (Aug. 3, 2020) Sailors man a hose during a crash and smash drill on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), Aug. 3, 2020. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its first patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austin G. Collins/Released)

Date Posted: 11.10.2020, by SN Austin Collins