    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2020

    Photo by Seaman Austin Collins 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    200803-N-KY668-1038 NORWEGIAN SEA (Aug. 3, 2020) Sailors man a hose during a crash and smash drill on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), Aug. 3, 2020. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its first patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austin G. Collins/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2020
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    C6F
    Roosevelt
    Navy
    Patrol

