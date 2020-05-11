Bushwhacker 20-07 Landing Zone Short Operations

An Airman observes as An U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II from the 79th Rescue Squadron performs landing zone short operations as part of exercise Bushwhacker 20-07 at Auxiliary Six Airfield, Gila Bend, Arizona, Nov. 5, 2020. The purpose of Bushwhacker 20-07 is to build multi-capable Airmen to be able to establish, sustain, and defend the base with organic command and control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sari Seibert)

