An Airman observes as An U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II from the 79th Rescue Squadron performs landing zone short operations as part of exercise Bushwhacker 20-07 at Auxiliary Six Airfield, Gila Bend, Arizona, Nov. 5, 2020. The purpose of Bushwhacker 20-07 is to build multi-capable Airmen to be able to establish, sustain, and defend the base with organic command and control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sari Seibert)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 09:51
|Photo ID:
|6419402
|VIRIN:
|201105-F-NP794-1113
|Resolution:
|4272x2848
|Size:
|7.14 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bushwhacker 20-07 Landing Zone Short Operations, by A1C Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
