    Bushwhacker 20-07 Landing Zone Short Operations

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sari Seibert 

    355th Wing

    An Airman observes as An U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II from the 79th Rescue Squadron performs landing zone short operations as part of exercise Bushwhacker 20-07 at Auxiliary Six Airfield, Gila Bend, Arizona, Nov. 5, 2020. The purpose of Bushwhacker 20-07 is to build multi-capable Airmen to be able to establish, sustain, and defend the base with organic command and control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sari Seibert)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bushwhacker 20-07 Landing Zone Short Operations, by A1C Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

