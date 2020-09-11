201109-N-NY362-3007 EAST CHINA SEA (Nov. 9, 2020) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Thuc Ta, from Grand Prairie, Texas, takes reading of hydraulic oil temperature and pressure in the main engine room aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 06:13
|Photo ID:
|6419243
|VIRIN:
|201109-N-NY362-3007
|Resolution:
|3486x2634
|Size:
|933.8 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ship Main Engine Room [Image 2 of 2], by SN Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
