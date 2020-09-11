201109-N-NY362-3007 EAST CHINA SEA (Nov. 9, 2020) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Thuc Ta, from Grand Prairie, Texas, takes reading of hydraulic oil temperature and pressure in the main engine room aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2020 Date Posted: 11.10.2020 06:13 Photo ID: 6419243 VIRIN: 201109-N-NY362-3007 Resolution: 3486x2634 Size: 933.8 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ship Main Engine Room [Image 2 of 2], by SN Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.