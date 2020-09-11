Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ship Main Engine Room [Image 2 of 2]

    Ship Main Engine Room

    EAST CHINA SEA

    11.09.2020

    Photo by Seaman Santiago Navarro 

    USS Shiloh

    201109-N-NY362-3007 EAST CHINA SEA (Nov. 9, 2020) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Thuc Ta, from Grand Prairie, Texas, takes reading of hydraulic oil temperature and pressure in the main engine room aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

    IMAGE INFO

