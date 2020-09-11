201109-N-NY362-1027 EAST CHINA SEA (Nov. 9, 2020) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Cory Glass, from Merced, Calif., sorts mail in the post office aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2020 Date Posted: 11.10.2020 06:13 Photo ID: 6419241 VIRIN: 201109-N-NY362-1027 Resolution: 4736x3233 Size: 934.23 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Sorts Mail [Image 2 of 2], by SN Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.