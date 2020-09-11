Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sailor Sorts Mail [Image 1 of 2]

    Sailor Sorts Mail

    EAST CHINA SEA

    11.09.2020

    Photo by Seaman Santiago Navarro 

    USS Shiloh

    201109-N-NY362-1027 EAST CHINA SEA (Nov. 9, 2020) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Cory Glass, from Merced, Calif., sorts mail in the post office aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 06:13
    Photo ID: 6419241
    VIRIN: 201109-N-NY362-1027
    Resolution: 4736x3233
    Size: 934.23 KB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Sorts Mail [Image 2 of 2], by SN Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailor Sorts Mail
    Ship Main Engine Room

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mail
    postal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT