201109-N-NY362-1027 EAST CHINA SEA (Nov. 9, 2020) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Cory Glass, from Merced, Calif., sorts mail in the post office aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 06:13
|Photo ID:
|6419241
|VIRIN:
|201109-N-NY362-1027
|Resolution:
|4736x3233
|Size:
|934.23 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sailor Sorts Mail [Image 2 of 2], by SN Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
