    VP-1 De-ices P-8A Poseidon [Image 3 of 3]

    VP-1 De-ices P-8A Poseidon

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.10.2020

    Photo by Seaman Benjamin Ringers 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    201110-N-GR586-1087

    MISAWA, Japan (Nov. 10, 2020) – Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Andrew Sutton, assigned to the “Screaming Eagles” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 1, operates a de-icing truck to remove snow and ice from the wing of a P-8A Poseidon at Misawa Air Base. VP-1 is currently deployed to Naval Air Facility Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Benjamin Ringers)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 00:59
    Resolution: 2700x1797
    Size: 438.5 KB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-1 De-ices P-8A Poseidon [Image 3 of 3], by SN Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Boeing P-8A Poseidon

    Misawa
    Screaming Eagles
    VP-1
    NAF Misawa
    Naval Air Facility Misawa
    NAFM

