VP-1 De-ices P-8A Poseidon

MISAWA, Japan (Nov. 10, 2020) – Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Andrew Sutton, assigned to the “Screaming Eagles” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 1, operates a de-icing truck to remove snow and ice from the wing of a P-8A Poseidon at Misawa Air Base. VP-1 is currently deployed to Naval Air Facility Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Benjamin Ringers)

Date Taken: 11.10.2020 Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP