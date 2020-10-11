201110-N-GR586-1018
MISAWA, Japan (Nov. 10, 2020) – A C-12 Huron, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, taxis onto the flight line at Misawa Air Base. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Benjamin Ringers)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 00:59
|Photo ID:
|6419137
|VIRIN:
|201110-N-GR586-1018
|Resolution:
|2700x1797
|Size:
|998.89 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, C-12 Huron Taxis onto Flight Line [Image 3 of 3], by SN Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
