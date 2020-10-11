Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-12 Huron Taxis onto Flight Line [Image 1 of 3]

    C-12 Huron Taxis onto Flight Line

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.10.2020

    Photo by Seaman Benjamin Ringers 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    201110-N-GR586-1018

    MISAWA, Japan (Nov. 10, 2020) – A C-12 Huron, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, taxis onto the flight line at Misawa Air Base. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Benjamin Ringers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
