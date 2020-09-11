Mechanic honors National Native American Heritage Month

Staff Sgt. Evonne Sage, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to Bravo Company, 4th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, stands for a photograph in recognition of National Native American Heritage Month at Fort Carson, Colorado, November 9, 2020. Sage stood for the photograph near the end of her time in 4th BSB, and she is from the Navajo tribe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)

