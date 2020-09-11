Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mechanic honors National Native American Heritage Month

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Photo by Capt. Daniel Parker 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Evonne Sage, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to Bravo Company, 4th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, stands for a photograph in recognition of National Native American Heritage Month at Fort Carson, Colorado, November 9, 2020. Sage stood for the photograph near the end of her time in 4th BSB, and she is from the Navajo tribe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)

    This work, Mechanic honors National Native American Heritage Month [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Daniel Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

