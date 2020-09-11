Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UAS Capabilities Brief [Image 4 of 4]

    UAS Capabilities Brief

    HI, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division brief Col. Josh Bookout, 3IBCT Commander and Command Sgt. Maj. Thinh Huynh, 3IBCT Command Sergeant Major on the capabilities of the RQ7Bv2 "Shadow" Unmanned Arieal System at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii on Nov. 11, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    IMAGE INFO

    This work, UAS Capabilities Brief [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

