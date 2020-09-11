Soldiers assigned to 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division brief Col. Josh Bookout, 3IBCT Commander and Command Sgt. Maj. Thinh Huynh, 3IBCT Command Sergeant Major on the capabilities of the RQ7Bv2 "Shadow" Unmanned Arieal System at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii on Nov. 11, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2020 Date Posted: 11.09.2020 21:16 Photo ID: 6419011 VIRIN: 201109-A-AK380-001 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1007.8 KB Location: HI, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UAS Capabilities Brief [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.