    Arizona National Guard continues to serve the community [Image 7 of 7]

    Arizona National Guard continues to serve the community

    GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Photo by Spc. Thurman Snyder 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona National Guard service members prepared boxes of groceries for area residents Nov. 9, 2020 at a local food bank in Gilbert, Ariz. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response.(Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Specialist Thurman Snyder)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 17:29
    Photo ID: 6418622
    VIRIN: 201109-Z-UN281-077
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 5.72 MB
    Location: GILBERT, AZ, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona National Guard continues to serve the community [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

