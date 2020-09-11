Arizona National Guard service members prepared boxes of groceries for area residents Nov. 9, 2020 at a local food bank in Gilbert, Ariz. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response.(Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Specialist Thurman Snyder)
This work, Arizona National Guard continues to serve the community [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
