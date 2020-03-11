Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Panther Storm 2 [Image 15 of 15]

    Operation Panther Storm 2

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Cody Parsons 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Divsion practice their actions in the air on November 3, 2020, Fort Bragg, NC. Paratroopers practice emergency actions in the aircraft before each jump as part of their Sustained Airborne Training. (US Army photo by Sgt. Cody D.J. Parsons)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 14:58
    VIRIN: 201103-A-PG042-857
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Panther Storm 2 [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Cody Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Paratrooper
    Airborne
    HMinus
    AATW

