Operation Panther Storm 2

Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Divsion practice their actions in the air on November 3, 2020, Fort Bragg, NC. Paratroopers practice emergency actions in the aircraft before each jump as part of their Sustained Airborne Training. (US Army photo by Sgt. Cody D.J. Parsons)

