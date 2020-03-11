Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Divsion practice their actions in the air on November 3, 2020, Fort Bragg, NC. Paratroopers practice emergency actions in the aircraft before each jump as part of their Sustained Airborne Training. (US Army photo by Sgt. Cody D.J. Parsons)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 14:58
|Photo ID:
|6418297
|VIRIN:
|201103-A-PG042-857
|Resolution:
|5798x4480
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation Panther Storm 2 [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Cody Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
