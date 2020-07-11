201107-N-YD864-1013

NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY (Nov. 7, 2020) - Airmen assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 22 (HSC-22) Detachment 6 perform routinemaintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk assigned to the “Wildcats” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22 aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), Nov. 7, 2020. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Juel Foster/Released)

