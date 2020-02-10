Engineers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Middle East District and members of the Lebanese Armed Forces survey the port at Tripoli Naval Base during a visit in October 2020.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2020 Date Posted: 11.09.2020 14:12 Photo ID: 6418141 VIRIN: 201106-A-A1417-0011 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 8.07 MB Location: LB Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US-Lebanese military work together in Lebanon [Image 4 of 4], by Julie Shoemaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.