201107-N-ZZ999-1097

EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 7, 2020) –The Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) and the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport vessel USNS Burlington (T-EPF-10) conduct naval formations during a training exercise for UNITAS LXI off the coast of Manta, Ecuador, November 7, 2020. UNITAS is the world's longest-running, annual exercise and brings together multinational forces from nine countries to include Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay, and the United States. The exercise focuses in strengthening the existing regional partnerships and encourages establishing new relationships through the exchange of maritime mission-focused knowledge and expertise during multinational training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Aircrewman 2nd Class Joseph Aubrey/Released)

