201107-N-ZZ999-1001
EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 7, 2020) – Naval ships from Ecuador, Chile, Colombia, Peru and the United States conduct naval formations during a training exercise for UNITAS LXI off the coast of Manta, Ecuador, November 7, 2020. UNITAS is the world's longest-running, annual exercise and brings together multinational forces from nine countries to include Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay, and the United States. The exercise focuses in strengthening the existing regional partnerships and encourages establishing new relationships through the exchange of maritime mission-focused knowledge and expertise during multinational training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Aircrewman 2nd Class Joseph Aubrey/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 12:46
|Photo ID:
|6417946
|VIRIN:
|201107-N-ZZ999-1001
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|808.99 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 201107-N-ZZ999-1001 [Image 19 of 19], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT