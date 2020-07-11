201107-N-YM720-2151

EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 7, 2020) – Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Dakota Swaringen, assigned to the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), fires a shot line during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the Chilean Navy replenishment oiler CNS Almirante Montt (AO-52) November 7, 2020. Both Gabrielle Giffords and CNS Almirante Montt are supporting UNITAS LXI, off the coast of Manta, Ecuador, the world’s longest running multi-national maritime exercise. UNITAS is the world's longest-running, annual exercise and brings together multinational forces from nine countries to include Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay, and the United States. The exercise focuses in strengthening the existing regional partnerships and encourages establishing new relationships through the exchange of maritime mission-focused knowledge and expertise during multinational training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Allen Michael Amani/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2020 Date Posted: 11.09.2020 12:46 Photo ID: 6417940 VIRIN: 201107-N-YM720-2151 Resolution: 1500x1000 Size: 930.63 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 201107-N-YM720-2151 [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Allen Amani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.