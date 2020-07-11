Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    201107-N-YM720-2098 [Image 12 of 19]

    201107-N-YM720-2098

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.07.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Allen Amani 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    201107-N-YM720-2098
    EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 7, 2020) – Cmdr. Rion Martin, commanding officer of Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), supervises a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the Chilean Navy replenishment oiler CNS Almirante Montt (AO-52) November 7, 2020. Both Gabrielle Giffords and CNS Almirante Montt are supporting UNITAS LXI, off the coast of Manta, Ecuador, the world’s longest running multi-national maritime exercise. UNITAS is the world's longest-running, annual exercise and brings together multinational forces from nine countries to include Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay, and the United States. The exercise focuses in strengthening the existing regional partnerships and encourages establishing new relationships through the exchange of maritime mission-focused knowledge and expertise during multinational training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Allen Michael Amani/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 12:46
    Photo ID: 6417938
    VIRIN: 201107-N-YM720-2098
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 787.88 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 201107-N-YM720-2098 [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Allen Amani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    formation
    RAS
    Multinational
    PHOTOEX
    Exercise
    Gabrielle Giffords
    Ecuador
    UNITAS
    Gold crew
    Gabby Giffords
    YM720
    LCS 10
    UNITAS LXI

