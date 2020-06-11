The Kansas City Chiefs presented a Salute to Service football to Spc. Thomas Snell, Fort Leavenworth Soldier of the Year, at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, Nov. 6, 2020. Former Chiefs defensive end Dave Lindstrom awarded the ball to Snell for his excellent service. (U.S. Army photo by Audrey Chappell)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 11:15
|Photo ID:
|6417774
|VIRIN:
|201106-A-SP486-0028
|Resolution:
|5899x3933
|Size:
|775.27 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kansas City Chiefs award football to Soldier of the Year [Image 4 of 4], by Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT