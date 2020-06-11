Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Photo by Audrey Chappell 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Center

    The Kansas City Chiefs presented a Salute to Service football to Spc. Thomas Snell, Fort Leavenworth Soldier of the Year, at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, Nov. 6, 2020. Former Chiefs defensive end Dave Lindstrom awarded the ball to Snell for his excellent service. (U.S. Army photo by Audrey Chappell)

    This work, Kansas City Chiefs award football to Soldier of the Year [Image 4 of 4], by Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

