    Diversity of thought emerges from diverse experiences

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Photo by Natalie Stanley 

    926th Wing/Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. Martin Walker, 926th Force Support Squadron, Mission Personnel Section superintendent, Nov. 5, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Walker has strived to overcome prejudice and become the middle ground voice of reason throughout his Reserve career.

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 11:10
    Photo ID: 6417747
    VIRIN: 201109-F-QC559-0001
    Resolution: 1958x1958
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diversity of thought emerges from diverse experiences, by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRC
    Air Force Reserve Command
    926th Wing
    Diversity and Inclusion
    Reserve Resilient
