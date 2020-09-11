Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Boat to Boots and Beyond - ROTC cadre member shares story of escaping Vietnam [Image 5 of 5]

    From Boat to Boots and Beyond - ROTC cadre member shares story of escaping Vietnam

    TX, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Photo by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Lan Dalat (right) with family and a friend in the Vietnamese Refugee Camp, Palawan Philippines.

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 09:47
    Photo ID: 6417574
    VIRIN: 201109-A-GI410-727
    Resolution: 640x375
    Size: 52.56 KB
    Location: TX, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Boat to Boots and Beyond - ROTC cadre member shares story of escaping Vietnam [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Boat to Boots and Beyond - ROTC cadre member shares story of escaping Vietnam (Part 1 of 2)

    TAGS

    fort-knox cadet cadet-command usacc knoxlocal armyrotc army-rotc

