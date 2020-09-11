Lan Dalat (right) with family and a friend in the Vietnamese Refugee Camp, Palawan Philippines.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 09:47
|Photo ID:
|6417574
|VIRIN:
|201109-A-GI410-727
|Resolution:
|640x375
|Size:
|52.56 KB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, From Boat to Boots and Beyond - ROTC cadre member shares story of escaping Vietnam [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Boat to Boots and Beyond - ROTC cadre member shares story of escaping Vietnam (Part 1 of 2)
LEAVE A COMMENT