A family photo in Saigon, Vietnam in 1979 prior to the Lan Dalat's family escaping from Vietnam.
This work, From Boat to Boots and Beyond - ROTC cadre member shares story of escaping Vietnam [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Boat to Boots and Beyond - ROTC cadre member shares story of escaping Vietnam (Part 1 of 2)
