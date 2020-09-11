The crew of the USS Ranger CV-61 rescued all 138 of the ‘boat people’ from the wooden boat drifting on the South China Sea.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 09:46
|Photo ID:
|6417570
|VIRIN:
|201109-A-GI410-091
|Resolution:
|2843x2272
|Size:
|955.72 KB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, From Boat to Boots and Beyond - ROTC cadre member shares story of escaping Vietnam [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Boat to Boots and Beyond - ROTC cadre member shares story of escaping Vietnam (Part 1 of 2)
