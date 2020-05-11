CLDJ Fuels LPO Poses for Photo

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 2nd Class Ty Zackery, from Atlanta and who serves as Lead Petty Officer, Fuels, Camp Lemonnier, poses for a photo between tasks, Nov. 5, 2020. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo)

