Navy Environmental Stewardship and Oklahoma Aquarium Interview for Tulsa Virtual Navy Week

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Oct. 9, 2020) A screenshot captures Laura Busch, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) natural resources program manager, and Dr. Ann Money, director of Education Programs and Research at the Oklahoma Aquarium, participating in a “Ship2Shore” live interview as part of the first Tulsa Virtual Navy Week, hosted by the Navy Office of Community Outreach (NAVCO). The Navy employs every means every means available to mitigate the potential environmental effects of its activities without jeopardizing the safety of its Sailors or impacting fleet readiness. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Bobbie A. Camp)

