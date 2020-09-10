Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Environmental Stewardship and Oklahoma Aquarium Interview for Tulsa Virtual Navy Week

    CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Photo by Bobbie Camp 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Oct. 9, 2020) A screenshot captures Laura Busch, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) natural resources program manager, and Dr. Ann Money, director of Education Programs and Research at the Oklahoma Aquarium, participating in a “Ship2Shore” live interview as part of the first Tulsa Virtual Navy Week, hosted by the Navy Office of Community Outreach (NAVCO). The Navy employs every means every means available to mitigate the potential environmental effects of its activities without jeopardizing the safety of its Sailors or impacting fleet readiness. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Bobbie A. Camp)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 08:51
    Photo ID: 6417560
    VIRIN: 201009-N-MS174-0001
    Resolution: 1287x811
    Size: 189.47 KB
    Location: CHESAPEAKE, VA, US 
    TAGS

    U.S. Fleet Forces Command
    Navy Office of Community Outreach
    U.S. Navy
    NAVCO
    USFF
    Environmental Stewardship
    USFFC
    SoTS
    Environmental Outreach
    Live Interview
    Stewards of the Sea
    Ship 2 Shore
    Oklahoma Aquarium
    Tulsa Virtual Navy Week

