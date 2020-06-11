Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Attention in the COC [Image 4 of 4]

    Attention in the COC

    CA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Hediger 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jose Rivassilva, with Headquarters Company, 2nd Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, post security during a Marine Air-Ground Task Force warfighting exercise as part of Mountain Training Exercise 1-21 (MTX) at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, Nov. 5, 2020. MTX is a service level training exercise where Marines train to effectively work in extreme conditions such as weather and terrain. The Marines worked together to establish a fully functioning combat operations center and assisted other companies of 2nd Marine Regiment in simulated fire fights. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Hediger)

