    Attention in the COC [Image 3 of 4]

    Attention in the COC

    CA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Hediger 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Christopher Pye, an Electro-Optical Ordnance Repairer with Headquarters Company, 2nd Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, prepares food during a Marine Air-Ground Task Force warfighting exercise as part Mountain Training Exercise 1-21 (MTX) at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, Nov. 5, 2020. MTX is a service level training exercise where Marines train to effectively work in extreme conditions such as weather and terrain. The Marines worked together to establish a fully functioning combat operations center and assisted other companies of 2nd Marine Regiment in simulated fire fights. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Hediger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 08:45
    Photo ID: 6417553
    VIRIN: 201106-M-EA659-1009
    Resolution: 1972x2958
    Size: 4.31 MB
    Location: CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Attention in the COC [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Sarah Hediger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

