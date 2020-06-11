Attention in the COC

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Christopher Pye, an Electro-Optical Ordnance Repairer with Headquarters Company, 2nd Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, prepares food during a Marine Air-Ground Task Force warfighting exercise as part Mountain Training Exercise 1-21 (MTX) at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, Nov. 5, 2020. MTX is a service level training exercise where Marines train to effectively work in extreme conditions such as weather and terrain. The Marines worked together to establish a fully functioning combat operations center and assisted other companies of 2nd Marine Regiment in simulated fire fights. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Hediger)

