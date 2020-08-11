Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY welcomes residents for historical tour [Image 3 of 5]

    CFAY welcomes residents for historical tour

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.08.2020

    Photo by Morgan Over 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    201108-N-UI568-0048
    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 8, 2020) – A volunteer guide with the Yokosuka Tourism Association explains the significance of the Chief Petty Officers’ Club onboard Fleet Activities Yokosuka. The CPO clube is the former Windjammer Enlisted Club and the former Imperial Japanese Navy Shipyard superintendent’s building. In compliance with Health Protection Condition Bravo and COVID-19 prevention measures, three groups of 10 individuals toured dry docks 1 through 3, which date back to the 1880’s, and the Chief Petty Officers' Club, before visiting the CFAY headquarters building C2. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Morgan Over)

