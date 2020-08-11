USS Princeton Departs Bahrain

201108-N-OW019-0017 MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 8, 2020) Quartermaster Seaman Vincent Green uses a telescopic alidade to take a bearing on the port bridge wing of the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) as the ship departs Manama, Bahrain, after a scheduled port visit in support of logistics and maintenance, Nov. 8. Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums)

Date Taken: 11.08.2020 Location: MANAMA, BH