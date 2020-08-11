Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Princeton Departs Bahrain

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    11.08.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    201108-N-OW019-0017 MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 8, 2020) Quartermaster Seaman Vincent Green uses a telescopic alidade to take a bearing on the port bridge wing of the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) as the ship departs Manama, Bahrain, after a scheduled port visit in support of logistics and maintenance, Nov. 8. Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 03:03
    Photo ID: 6417428
    VIRIN: 201108-N-OW019-0017
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Princeton Departs Bahrain, by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Conducts Port Visit in Bahrain

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Princeton (CG 59)

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    Departs
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    USS Princeton
    USS Princeton (CG 59)
    Carrier Strike Group 11
    CSG 11

