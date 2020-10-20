Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Fitness Centers: hours & availability

    RP, GERMANY

    10.20.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristof Rixmann 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    All gyms are closed except to active duty U.S. and NATO personnel at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 4, 2020. The current hours and availability will apply until an update is made to the RAB homepage, within the COVID-19 tab. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Kristof J. Rixmann)

    This work, KMC Fitness Centers: hours & availability, by SrA Kristof Rixmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

