    Brig. Gen Wellons visit

    JAPAN

    11.09.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    201109-N-DM318-1009 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Nov. 09, 2020) Brig. Gen James B. Wellons, Deputy Commander, United States Forces Japan lands at Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan to begin a familiarization visit Nov. 9, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ange Olivier Clement/Released)

