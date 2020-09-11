Brig. Gen Wellons visit

201109-N-DM318-1009 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Nov. 09, 2020) Brig. Gen James B. Wellons, Deputy Commander, United States Forces Japan lands at Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan to begin a familiarization visit Nov. 9, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ange Olivier Clement/Released)
