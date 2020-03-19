Ms. Kyung-Im Kwon, Record Techician at Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hosptial, had a retirement ceremony on November 6, 2020 after 40 years of serving in U.S. Army Medical Activity-Korea since 1979. The Hospital Commander Col. Huy Luu (Bottom left) and Hospital Command Sergeant Major Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Fowler attended the ceremony and showed appreciation to Ms. Kwon with a plaque and a commander's coin. Ms. Kwon's 40 years of service is a living example of the iron-clad and enduring ROK-US alliance.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2020 Date Posted: 11.09.2020 02:03 Photo ID: 6417380 VIRIN: 200319-O-DX716-352 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.95 MB Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Korean National Employee Retire after 40 years of Service, by Inkyeong Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.