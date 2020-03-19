Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korean National Employee Retire after 40 years of Service

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    03.19.2020

    Photo by Inkyeong Yun 

    549th Hospital Center/Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital

    Ms. Kyung-Im Kwon, Record Techician at Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hosptial, had a retirement ceremony on November 6, 2020 after 40 years of serving in U.S. Army Medical Activity-Korea since 1979. The Hospital Commander Col. Huy Luu (Bottom left) and Hospital Command Sergeant Major Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Fowler attended the ceremony and showed appreciation to Ms. Kwon with a plaque and a commander's coin. Ms. Kwon's 40 years of service is a living example of the iron-clad and enduring ROK-US alliance.

    This work, Korean National Employee Retire after 40 years of Service, by Inkyeong Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ROK-US Alliance

