Simulated Casualty treatment

A U.S. Soldier assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, acts as a simulated casualty in a training exercise for 29th Military Police from Maryland National Guard and the 566th Medical Company Area Support in Hohenfels, Germany Nov. 4, 2020. Training at JMRC provides USAREUR-specific training, followed by a mission rehearsal exercise to hone the skills of the battle group headquarters prior to deployment to Kosovo. KFOR 28 builds readiness and interoperability, promotes regional stability and enhances relationships between allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Zachary Bouvier)

Date Taken: 11.04.2020 Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE