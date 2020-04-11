Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Apply Simulated Wounds [Image 2 of 6]

    Apply Simulated Wounds

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Spc. Zachary Bouvier 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, has simulated wounds applied by Sgt. 1st Class Jazrie Curtis, assigned to the Adler Observer Control Trainer Team, Operations Group, during KFOR 28 in Hohenfels, Germany Nov. 4, 2020. Training at JMRC provides USAREUR-specific training, followed by a mission rehearsal exercise to hone the skills of the battle group headquarters prior to deployment to Kosovo. KFOR 28 builds readiness and interoperability, promotes regional stability and enhances relationships between allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Zachary Bouvier)

    NATO
    KFOR
    Red Bulls
    34th Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    USAREUR
    Iowa Army National Guard
    Joint Multinational Readiness Center
    JMRC
    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    KosovoForce
    TrainToWin
    2-34IBCT

