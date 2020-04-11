A U.S. Soldier assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, has simulated wounds applied by Sgt. 1st Class Jazrie Curtis, assigned to the Adler Observer Control Trainer Team, Operations Group, during KFOR 28 in Hohenfels, Germany Nov. 4, 2020. Training at JMRC provides USAREUR-specific training, followed by a mission rehearsal exercise to hone the skills of the battle group headquarters prior to deployment to Kosovo. KFOR 28 builds readiness and interoperability, promotes regional stability and enhances relationships between allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Zachary Bouvier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2020 Date Posted: 11.09.2020 03:39 Photo ID: 6417364 VIRIN: 201104-A-RW497-1052 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 6.38 MB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Apply Simulated Wounds [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Zachary Bouvier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.