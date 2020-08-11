Coast Guard, partner agencies searching for possible person in the water

The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for a possible person in the water Sunday near Naval Support Activity Panama City, Florida. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report from Naval Support Activity Panama City security at 2 p.m. of a 14-foot Gheenoe that washed up on the beach at the entrance of the base near Alligator Bayou. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

