The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for a possible person in the water Sunday near Naval Support Activity Panama City, Florida. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report from Naval Support Activity Panama City security at 2 p.m. of a 14-foot Gheenoe that washed up on the beach at the entrance of the base near Alligator Bayou. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2020 20:50
|Photo ID:
|6417261
|VIRIN:
|201108-G-G0108-1011
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, FL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, partner agencies searching for possible person in the water [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT