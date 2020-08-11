Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partner agencies searching for possible person in the water

    Coast Guard, partner agencies searching for possible person in the water

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for a possible person in the water Sunday near Naval Support Activity Panama City, Florida. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report from Naval Support Activity Panama City security at 2 p.m. of a 14-foot Gheenoe that washed up on the beach at the entrance of the base near Alligator Bayou. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2020
    Date Posted: 11.08.2020 20:50
    Photo ID: 6417261
    VIRIN: 201108-G-G0108-1011
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US 
    Coast Guard, partner agencies searching for possible person in the water
    Coast Guard, partner agencies searching for possible person in the water
    Coast Guard, partner agencies searching for possible person in the water

    sar
    uscg
    Panama City
    Florida
    piw

