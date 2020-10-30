U.S. Navy Seabees continue construction of warehouse and maintenance buildings in support of NBU 7.

201030-N-KJ722-1009 SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 30, 2020) Seabees assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Sasebo receive a brief from Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo’s Public Works Officer, Lt. Cmdr. Christian Auger, following his tour of the Seabees' project site for two pre-engineered building that will serve as a warehouse and maintenance facility in support of Naval Beach Unit 7. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to support Major Combat Operations throughout the area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Class Ethan Ingle/Released)



