U.S. Navy Seabees continue construction of warehouse and maintenance buildings in support of NBU 7.

201029-N-KJ722-1013 SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 29, 2020) Builder 3rd Class Johan Maldonadocorro, from Monterey, Calif., assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Sasebo, installs base angles for the construction of a pre-engineered building that will serve as a warehouse for Naval Beach Unit 7. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to support Major Combat Operations throughout the area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Class Ethan Ingle/Released)



